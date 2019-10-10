Home

Laughlin Memorial Chapel Inc
222 Washington Rd
Mt Lebanon, PA 15216
412-531-5100
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Laughlin Memorial Chapel Inc
222 Washington Rd
Mt Lebanon, PA 15216
Memorial service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
12:00 PM
Laughlin Memorial Chapel Inc
222 Washington Rd
Mt Lebanon, PA 15216
JASON W. WHITING


1984 - 2019
WHITING JASON W.

Age 35, of Mt. Lebanon, on Friday, October 4, 2019. Born May 2, 1984, the son of James H. Whiting and Susan R. (Ronald) Snyder; grandson of Charles and Ann Whiting; Shirley C. and the late Charles S. White; step-grandson of the late Harry Coughanour; nephew of Susan and Dave Steigarwald, Todd, Gregg and William White. Jason loved his job with Shannon Staley & Sons and the Pittsburgh Penguins. His smile will remain with all of us. Family and friends will be welcomed at LAUGHLIN CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 222 Washington Road, Mount Lebanon on Friday morning October 11th from 11:30 until the Memorial Service at 12 noon. Interment will be private. If desired, memorials may be made to the Mission Fund at Central Presbyterian Church, 40 Lincoln Way West, Chambersburg, PA 17201.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 10, 2019
