Samuel J. Jones Funeral Home
2644 Wylie Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15219
412-621-9644
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
10:30 AM
Samuel J. Jones Funeral Home
2644 Wylie Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15219
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
11:30 AM
Samuel J. Jones Funeral Home
2644 Wylie Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15219
JASPER "JACK" LEONARD


1923 - 2019
JASPER "JACK" LEONARD Obituary
LEONARD JASPER "JACK"

Sunrise June 12, 1923. Sunset July 15, 2019. Jasper was called home to Christ leaving to mourn his loss his loving wife of 46 years, Gussie Leonard; daughters, Greer, Pam and Jeanine O'Neal; son, Terrance Leonard and his wife, Tanis Leonard; grandchildren, Tarina Austin, Justin C. Franks, Julian and Alexis Leonard, Dominique, Diamond, and Blair Scott; great-grandchildren, Juliana, Jordon, Blair, Jr., Caleis, Bailey, and Dorian; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. Home Going Service celebrating the life of Jasper Leonard will be held on Monday, July 22, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. Visitation one hour prior to service at SAMUEL J. JONES FUNERAL HOME, 2644 Wylie Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15219. Interment with Military Honors National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 21, 2019
