Of Bethel Park, formerly of Burbank, CA, unexpectedly at home on Friday, February 8, 2019. Beloved son of Stacy L. Morhar and John P. Campuzano; brother of Hayden Morhar; maternal grandson of Martin and Sharon Morhar; and paternal grandson of the late Carlos and Carmen Campuzano. Funeral service will be Saturday, March 2, 2019 at noon in Forest Lawn Memorial Park, 6300 Forest Lawn Dr., Los Angeles, CA 90068. davidhenneyfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 22, 2019
