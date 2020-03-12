Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
McCabe Bros. Inc.
5300 Penn Ave.
Pittsburgh, PA 15224
412-661-3134
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McCabe Bros. Inc.
5300 Penn Ave.
Pittsburgh, PA 15224
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McCabe Bros. Inc.
5300 Penn Ave.
Pittsburgh, PA 15224
Funeral
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
McCabe Bros. Inc.
5300 Penn Ave.
Pittsburgh, PA 15224
Committal
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Allegheny Cemetery Temple of Memories

Jay Anthony "Jaybird" Albrecht

Of Garfield on Sunday, March 8, 2020, age 43. Beloved father of Chris (Carla), NyJae (Joyce), Jaya (Tera), and Scarlett (Kristin); grandfather of Xiah; son of MaryAnn Denham and the late Joseph Albrecht; brother of Joey Albrecht (Jessica), Amy Albrecht (Jack Cloues), Justin Albrecht (Jen), Jamie Perri (Kimmie); uncle of Josephine, Marissa, Carina, Cory, Brett, Jocelyn, Xavier, and Evie; also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins. #WHITEBOOSIEOUT. Friends received at McCABE BROS., INC. FUNERAL HOME, 5300 Penn Avenue, Bloomfield on Thursday and Friday, 2-8 pm, where Funeral will commence on Saturday at 10 am, followed by committal at Allegheny Cemetery Temple of Memories at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to www.gofundme.com/f/jay-albrecht-funeral.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 12, 2020
