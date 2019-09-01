|
ZELEZNIAK JAY DAVID
Age 71, of Level Green, died on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 in Forbes Regional Hospital, Monroeville, PA. He was born on June 26, 1948 in Braddock, to the late Joseph and Margaret Rose (Moscovics) Zelezniak. Jay was a US Army Veteran who served two tours of duty in Vietnam. He was in the Executive Protection Branch of the Secret Service and retired from ALCOA as Manager of Corporate Security. Jay was an active member of Community United Methodist Church where he served as a trustee and on the finance committee, and was an avid sports fan who loved his nieces and nephews. Jay is survived by his loving wife, Barbara A. (Wensel) Zelezniak; brother and sisters, Joseph J. Zelezniak (Judith), Doreen Legge (late Reg), and Donna Burkett (Loren); sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Linda Comito (John); and beloved nieces and nephews, Lisa Fleissner, Jonathan Zelezniak (Amanda), Brenda Harris (Ray), Walt Legge (Susan), Melissa Poling (Jeff), Taylor Burkett (Sarah), Jeff Comito, and their families. Friends will be received on Saturday, September 7, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of memorial service with full military honors at 11:00 a.m. at Community United Methodist Church, 3487 Route 130, Irwin (Penn Township). PLEASE NO FLOWERS. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made, if desired, to the Community United Methodist Church, 3487 Route 130, Irwin, PA 15642 or to Westmoreland County Food Bank, 100 Devonshire Drive, Delmont, PA 15626. Arrangements entrusted to LINDSAY-JOBE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City, 724-744-2721. Online condolences can be given at www.Lindsay-JobeFuneralHome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 1, 2019