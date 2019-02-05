COHEN JAY MICHAEL

On Sunday, February 3, 2019. Husband of Rita Krauss Cohen; beloved father of Lisa (Alan) Cohen-Carney and the late Eric Krauss Cohen; son of the late Louis and Rosella (Buncher) Cohen. Jay is survived by two sisters, Francine and Carolyn; and many nieces and nephews, including Amy Davidson Kubas; grandfather of Alan Carney, Jacob Carney, and Max Devereaux. Jay graduated from Duquesne University with a Bachelors degree in Education. He received his Masters degree in Special Education from Penn State University. He was a Chaplain of Tyrian Lodge #644 F & AM, a member of Scottish Rite Valley of Pittsburgh, a member of Tall Cedars of Lebanon of Pittsburgh Forest #160. Jay was a kind and generous man who treasured his Masonic affiliations and loved his Lodge brothers. He was a very dedicated person who cared deeply for other people and also for animals. Services at RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., 5509 Centre Avenue, Shadyside, on Wednesday, at 3:00 PM. Visitation one hour prior to services (2:00 PM - 3:00 PM). Interment Beth Shalom Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Temple David, 4415 Northern Pike, Monroeville, PA 15146, Animal Friends, 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15237, or Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley, 533 Linden Avenue, New Kensington, PA 15068. www.schugar.com