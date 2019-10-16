|
JOSEPH JAY N.
On Monday, October 14, 2019. Beloved husband of Annabelle (Sachs) Joseph; beloved father of Leslie (Fred) Bonci and the late Louis M. Joseph; brother of the late Natalie Schechter Alfred; brother-in-law of Herb (late Roslyn) Sachs and the late Marcia Grodin; Papa to Gregory (Jackie) Bonci and Cary (Maria) Bonci; Great-Papa to Joshua and Mya Bonci; uncle of Andy Schechter, Henry (Gail) Schechter, Amy Alfred, Kate (Adam) Lauzer and Heidi (Rick) Maletsky, John (Naomi) Grodin and the late Glenn Grodin. Services at RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., 5509 Cente Avenue, Shadyside on Thursday at 1 p.m. Visitation one hour prior to services (12 - 1 p.m.) Interment Tree of Life Memorial Park. Contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Disease Research Center, UPMC Montefiore, Four West, 200 Lothrop Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. www.schugar.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 16, 2019