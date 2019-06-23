Home

David J Henney Funeral Home
6364 Library Rd
Library, PA 15129
412-835-0616
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Church
JEAN A. (WHITE) FRANKS

Of Finleyville, formerly of Lincoln Place, on Friday, June 21, 2019, age 90, beloved wife for 64 years of the late Marling "Moe" Franks; loving mother of Raymond (Karen), Cathy Snyder (Joe), Richard (Lynne Nichter) and the late John "Jack" and Michael Franks; mother-in-law of Elaine R. Franks and Elaine Franks; sister of the late Melvin, Charles, Kenneth and Raymond White and Elizabeth Bryce; sister-in-law of Peggy White and James Franks; nine grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; also many nieces and nephews. Visitation Monday 1-4 and 6-9 p.m. at the DAVID J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, 6364 Library Road (RT 88), Library. Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday at 9:00 a.m. in St. Francis of Assisi Church. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH. Contributions may be made to Catholic Charities of Pittsburgh, 212 9th St., Pittsburgh, PA 15222. www.davidhenneyfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 23, 2019
