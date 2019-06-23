|
FRANKS JEAN A. (WHITE)
Of Finleyville, formerly of Lincoln Place, on Friday, June 21, 2019, age 90, beloved wife for 64 years of the late Marling "Moe" Franks; loving mother of Raymond (Karen), Cathy Snyder (Joe), Richard (Lynne Nichter) and the late John "Jack" and Michael Franks; mother-in-law of Elaine R. Franks and Elaine Franks; sister of the late Melvin, Charles, Kenneth and Raymond White and Elizabeth Bryce; sister-in-law of Peggy White and James Franks; nine grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; also many nieces and nephews. Visitation Monday 1-4 and 6-9 p.m. at the DAVID J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, 6364 Library Road (RT 88), Library. Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday at 9:00 a.m. in St. Francis of Assisi Church. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH. Contributions may be made to Catholic Charities of Pittsburgh, 212 9th St., Pittsburgh, PA 15222. www.davidhenneyfuneralhome.com
