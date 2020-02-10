|
|
HARBAUGH JEAN A.
Age 87, of Bulger, PA, passed, Saturday, February 8, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Michael and Anne Roedler; cherished mother of Debbie Kowalik of Avella, Dennis Harbaugh of Imperial, Timothy (Karen) Harbaugh of Midway, Mark Harbaugh of Imperial, Ronald Harbaugh of Burgettstown and Betty (late Sam) Donaldson of Moon Twp; two brothers, William Roedler and the late James Roedler; four sisters Leona Drinkhall, Kathleen Spangler and Tammy Napoli and the late Francis Jones; seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Family will receive friends on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 between 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at HERRICK COMPASSIONATE FUNERAL SERVICE, PC, Edward M. Herrick, Supervisor/Owner, 951 Cliff Mine Rd., N. Fayette Twp., Imperial, PA, 724-695-7332, where services will take place Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Robinson Church Cemetery, Bulger, PA.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 10, 2020