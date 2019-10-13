Home

POWERED BY

Services
Charles W. Trenz Funeral Home
11110 Frankstown Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15235
412-242-5100
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Charles W. Trenz Funeral Home
11110 Frankstown Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15235
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Bartholomew Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for JEAN STELLITANO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JEAN A. STELLITANO


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JEAN A. STELLITANO Obituary
STELLITANO JEAN A.

Age 88, died peacefully Friday, October 11, 2019, with her sons close to her. She was born on June 7, 1931, on the North Side of Pittsburgh. After marrying Annunzio in 1964, they resided in the Penn Hills area for 50-plus years. She leaves to cherish her memory: loving sons, Michael and Leonard (Mimi); beloved grandchildren, Isabella and Juliana; sister-in-law, Teresa Urso; and nieces and nephews. Jean followed our Lord Jesus Christ and was a devoted member of St. Bartholomew's parish in Penn Hills for over 50 years. She never missed a Sunday mass, was a children's CCD catechism teacher, and former member of the St. Bartholomew Women's Guild. Jean was a humble and loving person who left a legacy of faith in God to her children and grandchildren. Friends and family will be received from 4-8 p.m. on Monday, October 14, 2019, at CHARLES W. TRENZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 11110 Frankstown Rd., Penn Hills, PA 15235. A Funeral Mass will be 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at St. Bartholomew Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh Foundation, 4401 Penn Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15224.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JEAN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now