STELLITANO JEAN A.
Age 88, died peacefully Friday, October 11, 2019, with her sons close to her. She was born on June 7, 1931, on the North Side of Pittsburgh. After marrying Annunzio in 1964, they resided in the Penn Hills area for 50-plus years. She leaves to cherish her memory: loving sons, Michael and Leonard (Mimi); beloved grandchildren, Isabella and Juliana; sister-in-law, Teresa Urso; and nieces and nephews. Jean followed our Lord Jesus Christ and was a devoted member of St. Bartholomew's parish in Penn Hills for over 50 years. She never missed a Sunday mass, was a children's CCD catechism teacher, and former member of the St. Bartholomew Women's Guild. Jean was a humble and loving person who left a legacy of faith in God to her children and grandchildren. Friends and family will be received from 4-8 p.m. on Monday, October 14, 2019, at CHARLES W. TRENZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 11110 Frankstown Rd., Penn Hills, PA 15235. A Funeral Mass will be 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at St. Bartholomew Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh Foundation, 4401 Penn Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15224.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 13, 2019