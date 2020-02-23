Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
THON JEAN A. (CALIFIORE)

Age 81, of Shaler Twp., after a lengthy illness on February 21, 2020. Wife of Ronald C. Thon. Mother of Ronald A. (Nichole), Mark A. (Barbara), Kevin J. (Kellie A.) Thon and Heather Medsger (Curtis). Daughter of the late Ignace and Genevieve Califiore. Sister of Diana Lecocq. Grandmother of Crystal Tornetta, Brittney Feicht, Melanie LaDrew, Haley Thon, Mark Thon, Cameron Thon, Brad Medsger, Corey Medsger, Emily Thon, and Lyshia Fierst. Great-grandmother of five. Jean was a devoted and caring mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Visitation Sunday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at NEELY FUNERAL HOME, 2208 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. Blessing Service Monday, 10 a.m. at the funeral home. The family asks that you perform a random act of kindness in Jeans memory. Please visit us at neelyfuneralhome.com. 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 23, 2020
