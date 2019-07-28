|
SNYDER JEAN ADAIR
December 3, 1927 - July 10, 2019. Of Pleasant Hills, PA completed her life's journey and has been reunited with her adoring husband of 54 years, Eldon D. Snyder, and her sons, David E. Snyder and Patrick Sego. Jean is survived by her children, Martha Ahrens, Spokane, WA; daughter-in-law, Heidi Snyder, Pleasant Hills, PA; George Snyder (Joanie), Grand Rapids, MI; grandchildren, Jean Kotila, Katie (Victor) Zavala, Lily Ahrens, Jeff, Charlie (Cara) and Greg (Alyssa) Snyder, Stephen (Annie), Kevin and Alan (Nicole) Snyder; great-grandchildren, Ruby Kotila, Owen and Franklin Zavala, David and Kinley Snyder, Sila and Sullivan Snyder, Saylor Snyder. Born and raised in Verona, NJ, Jean received a B.S. in Home Economics and graduated from Drexel University in Philadelphia, PA in 1949. An avid seamstress, Jean taught sewing for many years at the local Sears department store. She was the office manager for both her husband's business, Penn Pacific Lumber Co. and her son, David's business, Woodtec. Jean also worked in accounting for Refreshment Services, Inc. An active member of Pleasant Hills Community Presbyterian Church for over 50 years, Jean taught Sunday school; was a certified Stephen Minister, and participated in Children's Reading Camp, Women's Circles and on Pastor Search Committees. Jean also created and donated stuffed animals for children in the hospital. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her honor to: Pleasant Hills Community Presbyterian Church, 199 Old Clairton Rd., Pittsburgh, PA, 15236. A memorial service celebrating the life and legacy of Jean Snyder will be held Sunday, September 1st, 4:30 p.m. at Pleasant Hills Community Presbyterian Church, 199 Old Clairton Rd., Pleasant Hills, PA 15236. The family will greet friends in the entrance to the church one hour before the service begins. Friends are invited to join the family at Atria's Restaurant in the Bill Green's Shopping Center, Pleasant Hills, 5:30-7:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 1st.