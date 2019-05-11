Home

JEAN ADELE (RUBRIGHT) PULTAN

JEAN ADELE (RUBRIGHT) PULTAN Obituary
PULTAN JEAN ADELE (RUBRIGHT)

Age 96, of The Villages, FL, formerly of Trafford, PA, passed away on Thursday, May 9, 2019 in her home. Jean was born on November 19, 1922 in Trafford, the daughter of the late Melvin and Angie (Beacom) Rubright. Jean was a graduate of Trafford High School and attended college at the University of Pittsburgh. She was an ordained elder and an active member of the First Presbyterian Church of Trafford until 2002 and most recently a member of the Community United Methodist Church in Fruitland, FL. Jean was a previous member of the Trafford Women's Club, served as a volunteer for Meals on Wheels and was a member of the P.E.O. Chapter AL of Pittsburgh. Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Victor S. Pultan; her brother, Glenn Rubright; and sister, Elva Turchan. Jean is survived by her daughter, Nancy Lovre (Nicholas) of Trafford and son, John Pultan (Suzanne) of Level Green; her grandchildren, Morgan Kapper and Adele Pultan; her great-grandsons, Aiden, Andrew and Joey. Family and friends will be received on Monday from 6-8 p.m. and Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. in the JOHN M. DOBRINICK FUNERAL HOME INC., 702 7th St. (State Rt. 130) Trafford, 412-372-3111. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday at 11 a.m. in the funeral home with the Rev. Ron Durika officiating. Interment will follow in the Murrysville Cemetery. www.dobrinickfhinc.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 11, 2019
