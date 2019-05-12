|
CARLIN JEAN ANNE
Age 84, of Penn Hills, on Thursday, May 9, 2019. Daughter of the late John and Eleanor Crothers; beloved mother of Patty (Ken) Stancliffe, Sr. Mary Christine Carlin, Gregory L. (Michelle) Carlin, and Beth (Joe Evitts) Oravetz; grandmother of Aaron (Olivia), Stephanie (Ethan), Jacob (Lisa), and Gio; great-grandmother of Sophia; cousin of Leanne DeFino. Friends received Tuesday, from 5-8 p.m. with a Blessing Service to follow at 8 p.m. at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES, LTD., 7450 Saltsburg Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15235. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Audubon Society.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 12, 2019