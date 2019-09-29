|
SALMON JEAN B.
Age 94, passed away on Sept. 26, 2019. Born Dec. 23, 1924, daughter of the late John and Wanda Banks. Beloved wife of the late Francis Salmon; loving mother of Marilyn (Frank) Limbacher, Barbara Price, and Richard (Mark) Salmon; dear grandma of Michael, Kevin, Katie, Julie, and Lori; great-grandma of Lincoln and Nathaniel. Family and friends welcome Sunday from 2-4, 6-8 p.m. at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 806 Perry Hwy., North Hills. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday at 10 at St. Sebastian Parish, with Rev. John Rushofsky. Interment will follow at Christ Our Redeemer Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Vincentian Collaborative System, 8520 Babcock Blvd., Pgh 15237.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 29, 2019