Age 85, of Kennedy Twp., passed at 2:12 a.m. on Monday, January 13, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Richard F. Bobchak; loving mother of Richard C. Bobchak (Tracey), Anne Smith (Richard), Gail Bobchak, Diane Bobchak and Michelle Donahue (Rege); survived by numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; dear sister of Rita Brown (Geoff) and Maureen Simpson (Terry). Family will receive friends 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. FRIDAY at the McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1225 Chartiers Avenue, McKees Rocks, where the funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. SATURDAY. Interment to follow at South Side Cemetery. www.mcdermottfh.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 16, 2020
