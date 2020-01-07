|
HUDSON JEAN BRITHA (GOODRUM)
Age 86, died peacefully surrounded by family members on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 in Cumming, GA, where she had resided at the Oaks at Hampton Assisted Living Center since moving from Shalimar, FL, in 2016. She had been a longtime resident of Florida, living in Homestead and Shalimar. Jean was born in West Mifflin, PA on April 28, 1933 to the late James and Britha Andrews Goodrum, the last of six children. Jean was married for 24 years to the late Thomas A. Hudson, Jr. (Air Force Retired), until his death in 1977. Jean worked as a civil servant beginning her career with the Department of Defense and retiring from the Department of the Interior. After retirement, she enjoyed her grandchildren and fellowship with the First Baptist Church of Niceville, Florida, where she was a long standing member. She is survived by her daughter, Linda Jean Hudson (David) DeLarios, of Cumming, GA, and son, Thomas James (Kimberly) Hudson, of Spring Hill, FL, grandchildren, Rebecca R. Hudson, Thomas C. Hudson, Erika H. Phipps, Emily J. Hudson, and Hudson A. DeLarios. In addition, Jean was blessed with fifteen great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas A. Hudson, Jr.; sisters, Hannah McDevitt, Mary DaBaldo and Viola Edwards; and brothers, James and Arnold Goodrum. Family and friends will be received on Tuesday, January 7th from 2-4 and 6-8 at S.M. FINNEY FUNERAL HOME, 432 N. 6th St, Clairton, PA 15025. A service will take place on Wednesday, January 8th at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home to be followed by interment at Lebanon Presbyterian Church Cemetery, West Mifflin, PA. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America at 322 Eighth Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001. Online condolences may be offered at:
