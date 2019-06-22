ANTONUCCI JEAN C. (McTIGHE)

Age 72, of Pittsburgh, PA, peacefully taken home to be with her beloved late husband, Frank Antonucci, on Thursday morning, June 20, 2019. Frank and Jean Antonucci owned and operated West End Floral Shop in the small town of Elliott, for over 40 years. Frank and Jean were married in 1970 shared 43 years of marriage together and where pillars of the Elliott community. She leaves behind three children: son, Dani; son and daughter-in-law, Vinnie and Ellen; daughter, Stefanie; and her fiance, Jonathan Garside. She was unconditionally loved by six grandchildren, Joseph, Nicholas,Tara, Jonathan, Jaycob, and Miabelle. She also leaves behind her wonderful brother and best friend, Raymond McTighe; and his partner, Darlene McNeeley. Jean was a second mother to many including Lauren, Jessica, and Lindsey. She will be greatly missed. The love her and her husband shared will live on for so many years to come. Jean's wishes were to be cremated and placed with her husband. No viewing or funeral service. Sympathy and condolence cards can be mailed to: In memory of Jean Antonucci, P.O. Box 91, McDonald, PA 15057. Arrangements by ﻿BALL FUNERAL CHAPEL, INC.