Age 71, on Thursday, March 7, 2019 of Brentwood. Loving wife of the late Robert J.; beloved mother of Jennifer (Bodie) Knapp and Janet (Michael) Young; proud grandmother of Mitchell (Leighann), Megan, Dylan (Alyssa), Justina (David), Tobias (Kayleigh), Isabella, Paige, Peyton, Alexis, Carly, Sydney, Robert and Brody; great-grandmother of seven; cherished sister of Janet, Thomas (Alberta), Timothy, Terry, Ted and the late Jane Kubica; sister-in-law of Richard (Kathy) Moeslein. Also survived by loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Monday, March 11, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. where a blessing service will be held on Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. Please send condolences to


Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 9, 2019
