|
|
MORTON JEAN C. (CHAMBERLIN)
Age 94, of McKees Rocks, passed on Monday, September 23, 2019. Beloved wife of the late George; loving mother of Jerry Morton (Laura), Janet Rose (Bushy), Peggy Maritz (Oscar) and the late Tom Morton and Mary Ann Pilotta; dear grandmother of 13 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren; mother-in-law of Helen Morton and Vince Pilotta; preceded in death by three grandchildren and ten siblings. Family will receive friends 4:00-8:00 WEDNESDAY and 2:00-8:00 p.m. THURSDAY at the McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1225 Chartiers Avenue, McKees Rocks, where transfer prayers are offered 9:00 a.m. FRIDAY, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. at St. John of God Parish, the Church of St. Mary's. Jean was proud to be a devoted school crossing guard in McKees Rocks for 31 years and was a longtime Eucharistic Minister with St. John of God Parish. The family would like to thank the staff at The Orchard of Saxony for their loving care of Jean for the past five years. www.mcdermottfh.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 25, 2019