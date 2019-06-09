Home

POWERED BY

Services
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
412-881-4100
Resources
More Obituaries for JEAN CANJAR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JEAN (ROSENKEIMER) CANJAR

Obituary Condolences Flowers

JEAN (ROSENKEIMER) CANJAR Obituary
CANJAR JEAN (ROSENKEIMER)

Age 89, of Whitehall, peacefully passed away on Friday, June 7, 2019, with her daughter by her side. Daughter of the late Arthur and Margaret (Gath) Rosenkeimer. Jean is survived by her daughter, Lorraine Burt of Whitehall and many nieces and nephews. Jean was predeceased by her beloved grandson, Aaron; and her sisters, Esther, Ruth, Carol; and her brother, Arthur. In keeping with Jean's wishes, there will be no viewing or visitation. Burial will be private. She will be forever in our hearts. A special thank you to all of those who lovingly cared for her at the Baptist Homes Personal Care, Mt. Lebanon, PA. Arrangements made by JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now