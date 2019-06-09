CANJAR JEAN (ROSENKEIMER)

Age 89, of Whitehall, peacefully passed away on Friday, June 7, 2019, with her daughter by her side. Daughter of the late Arthur and Margaret (Gath) Rosenkeimer. Jean is survived by her daughter, Lorraine Burt of Whitehall and many nieces and nephews. Jean was predeceased by her beloved grandson, Aaron; and her sisters, Esther, Ruth, Carol; and her brother, Arthur. In keeping with Jean's wishes, there will be no viewing or visitation. Burial will be private. She will be forever in our hearts. A special thank you to all of those who lovingly cared for her at the Baptist Homes Personal Care, Mt. Lebanon, PA. Arrangements made by JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.