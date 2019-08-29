|
|
GLASS JEAN E. (KOLOSKI)
Jean E. (Koloski) Glass, 87, of Greensburg, formerly of North Versailles, died
Tuesday August 27, 2019. She was born April 27, 1932 in Trafford, a daughter of the late Henry and Jennie (Lorenz) Koloski and was also preceded in death by her husband Charles E. Glass Jr. and a sister Marge (the late John) Bianchi. Jean was a member of St. Robert Bellarmine Church, East McKeesport. She is survived by her sons Ronald C. (Chris) Glass of Edgewood, MD, and David L. (Vickie) Glass of Greensburg; her grandchildren Andy Glass, Lauren (Michael) Schwartz, Katie Moore, Marisa (Desmond) Connolly, Derek Glass, Thomas Umphlett, and Christine (Aaron) Patton; 11 great grandchildren; also 3 nephews, a niece, and a cousin Eugene Cawoski. Friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at the FORGIE-SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 1032 Broadway, East McKeesport, 412-823-8083, where a funeral service will be held Saturday. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. For online condolences please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 29, 2019