JEAN E. (KOLOSKI) GLASS

JEAN E. (KOLOSKI) GLASS Obituary
GLASS JEAN E. (KOLOSKI)

Jean E. (Koloski) Glass, 87, of Greensburg, formerly of North Versailles, died


Tuesday August 27, 2019. She was born April 27, 1932 in Trafford, a daughter of the late Henry and Jennie (Lorenz) Koloski and was also preceded in death by her husband Charles E. Glass Jr. and a sister Marge (the late John) Bianchi. Jean was a member of St. Robert Bellarmine Church, East McKeesport. She is survived by her sons Ronald C. (Chris) Glass of Edgewood, MD, and David L. (Vickie) Glass of Greensburg; her grandchildren Andy Glass, Lauren (Michael) Schwartz, Katie Moore, Marisa (Desmond) Connolly, Derek Glass, Thomas Umphlett, and Christine (Aaron) Patton; 11 great grandchildren; also 3 nephews, a niece, and a cousin Eugene Cawoski. Friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at the FORGIE-SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 1032 Broadway, East McKeesport, 412-823-8083, where a funeral service will be held Saturday. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. For online condolences please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 29, 2019
