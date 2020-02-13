Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
JEAN GOLDIE MANDICH


1935 - 2020
JEAN GOLDIE MANDICH Obituary
MANDICH JEAN GOLDIE

Age 84, of East McKeesport, died peacefully, Sunday, February 9, 2020 at home. She was born May 16, 1935 in McKeesport, a daughter of the late Joseph J., Sr. and Julia (Hallas) Goldie. Jean was a dispatcher for Bell Telephone and a member of the Bell Telephone Retirees. She is survived by her husband of over 63 years Edward L. Mandich and siblings, Robert (MaryAnn) Goldie of McKeesport, Joanne (Ron) Bender and her family of Rock Springs, WY, and Joseph J. Goldie, Jr. of East McKeesport.  Services and interment were private. The FORGIE-SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, East McKeesport, is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 13, 2020
