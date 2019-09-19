Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Services

Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
(412) 655-4501
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:30 AM
Holy Angels Parish
408 Baldwin Road
Pittsburgh, PA
View Map
JEAN H. PAJAK

JEAN H. PAJAK Obituary
PAJAK JEAN H.

Age 92, of Jefferson Hills (formerly of Lincoln Place), passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loving family on Tuesday, September 17, 2019. Jean is survived by her beloved daughter, Barbara (Herb) Zehnder and special niece, Carol (Ray) Coulter. Cherished grandma of Amy (Dave) Gruska and Justin Zehnder. Adored great-grandmother of Jeffrey and Lindsay Gruska. Jean is also survived by her great-niece, Jenny (DJ) Kobaly; as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, John J. Pajak; parents, Aloysius and Helen Noroski Kerns. Jean was proud of working decades as a Secretary for General Electric. She enjoyed vacations at the beach with the family and grandchildren, going out for special dinners with family, holiday cookouts and hosting 65 years of Thanksgiving dinners. Visitation will be held on Friday, September 20, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills, 15236. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019, 10:30 a.m., at Holy Angels Parish, 408 Baldwin Road, Pittsburgh, 15207. Memorial contributions may be made in Jean's memory at Sisters Place at www.sistersplace.org/get-involved/donate/ or Disabled American Veterans at www.dav.org/. Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 19, 2019
