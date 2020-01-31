|
|
PETERS JEAN HEADLEY
Jean Headley Peters passed away peacefully on January 28, 2020 at age 88. Jean was a person of vivacious character whose basic philosophy was that hard work results in great things. She possessed a fiercely independent and indomitable spirit. Jean was extremely talented at many different crafts, cooking and gardening. She dazzled her friends and neighbors with all the beautiful things she had made by hand, including well over 100 quilts, china painting, oil painting, and costume making. Jean was very dedicated to her late husband, David J. Peters, who passed away in 2001 and to her two sons Steve Jeremko and Ted Jeremenko and their families. To Jean, her home on Horning Road was a paradise where she could display her beautiful flowers, shrubs and gardening talents. Most summer days would find her pulling her hoses along the two-acre property to water her plants. Friends and neighbors were astonished that she mowed the grass with her own John Deere tractor well into her 80s. Jean loved to cook and went to great lengths to learn different cuisine to please her family and friends, including Slavic dishes such as perogies and halupki and a variety of Mediterranean dishes. Any holiday would be celebrated with colorful, imaginative decorations, particularly at Christmas time where her basement would be transformed into a winter wonderland, replete with Santa Claus' Workshop. Mom sure knew how to shop and get bargains. She will be sorely missed by T.J. Maxx. Mom was born as Alma Jean Headley to Stanley and Etta Headley on June 29, 1931 on a small farmstead in the town of Kirby, PA. She graduated from Waynesburg High School in 1948. Jean graduated from the South Side Hospital School of Nursing in 1952. She became a registered nurse. In 1954, Jean married Thomas Jeremko and gave birth to son Steven later that year. In 1958, Jean gave birth to her second son, Theodore. In 1959, the family moved to their home on Gardenville Road in Bethel Park, PA. Jean and Tom divorced in 1966. In 1968, she married her second husband, David Peters and the family moved to Horning Road in Bethel Park, where she became a full-time homemaker and where she resided until her death. Jean is survived by her son, Steven Jeremko and his fiancée, Lindie Heasler of Vestal, NY and Theodore Jeremenko of Sharon, VT; her grandchildren include Lara Jeremko and Elisabeth Jeremko both of Los Angeles, CA, Katherine Jeremko and her partner Nico Valencia of Boulder CO and Jackson Avery of Sharon, VT. Jean inspired her grandchildren to boldly share their artistic gifts and hearts with the world. She taught them to live BIG - in love, laughter, generosity and glamour. Jean is also survived by her loving nephews, John Jeremko, Jr., John Loughman, Van Loughman and Max Loughman and their families. Jean also leaves behind her lifelong friend, Norma Munro and very special friends, Renee Sobierawlski, Cathy Aasen, Angela Avery, Roby Robertson and the Jim Bulger family. She is fondly remembered by her many other friends and neighbors. Jean was raised as a Methodist and often enjoyed listening to favorite hymns and Gospel music. Funeral arrangements are being handled by JEFFERSON MEMORIAL CEMETERY located at 301 Curry Hollow Road in Pittsburgh. Family and friends are invited to visit on Saturday Febuary 1, 2020 between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. A memorial service will be held at the funeral chapel. Internment to immediately follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude's Hospital in Jean's memory. Online condolences at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 31, 2020