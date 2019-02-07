IDDINGS JEAN (McKOWAN)

Age 90, of Pitcairn, passed peacefully into the presence of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on February 5, 2019, after many years of dedicated loving care for her immediate and extended family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Alvin Iddings; her parents, William and Edith McKowan; sister, Shirley Durstine; and daughter-in-law, Jane Iddings. She is survived by her brother, James (Pat) McKowan; four children, Wayne Iddings, Nancy (James) Magill, Mark (Walda) Iddings, Brian (Linda) Iddings; and by eight grandchildren, Jamie (Amy) Magill, Brandy (Jack) Fetter, Keith Magill, Jeremy Magill, Mark (Ashley) Iddings, Matthew (Julie) Iddings, Joshua (fianceé, Jessica Baca) Iddings and Luke Iddings. She also leaves behind nine great-grandchildren, Jack, Ben, and Lydia Fetter, Fionnuala, Saoirse, and Aoife Magill, Kelsey and Jacob Iddings, and Audra Iddings. Jean served the Lord for many years at the First Baptist Church of Pitcairn and was a member of the First Baptist Church of Monroeville at the time of her death. Friends will be received at the First Baptist Church of Monroeville, 3970 Monroeville Blvd., Monroeville, PA 15146 on Friday from 12-2 and 5-9 p.m., and on Saturday from 9 a.m., until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. In memory of Jean's lifelong heart for missions, donations may be made to the missionary program of the First Baptist Church of Monroeville in lieu of flowers. Funeral arrangements entrusted to JOBE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, INC., Turtle Creek (412-823-1950).

