|
|
DZIALOWSKI JEAN J. (BONCUK)
Jean J. (Boncuk) Dzialowski, 89, of Ross Township, died Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020. Born Oct. 25, 1930, in Pittsburgh, she was the daughter of the late Jozef and Helena (Wroblewska) Boncuk; wife of the late John J. Dzialowski; loving mother of Kenneth J. "Kenny" Dzialowski (Pamela), John J. "Jay" Dzialowski, Constance J. "Connie" Schmitt (Steve), Robert J. "Bobby" Dzialowski (Linda) and Darlene J. Hommer; sister of the late Joseph and Josephine Boncuk; proud grandmother of Maureen Cameron (James III), Barbara "B.J.", Hillary and Kelly Dzialowski, Steve, Jon and Joe Schmitt, and Lauren, Megan, Erin and John Dzialowski. Jean enjoyed making over 40,000 Pierogies in her lifetime, and baking breads, cakes and cookies. She enjoyed betting on sulky horse racing at the Meadows, gambling at many casinos, was a beloved fan of the Pittsburgh Penguins, and enjoyed singing "5 Big Fat Pigs" from the 12 Hawaiian Days of Christmas. Most of all, Jean loved being with her family and will be missed by everyone. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME INC., 806 Perry Highway, North Hills. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday in St. Teresa of Avila Church. Entombment at the family mausoleum will follow at St. Stanislaus Cemetery.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 4, 2020