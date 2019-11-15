Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
(412) 655-4501
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JEAN JOHNSTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JEAN KIM JOHNSTON


1922 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JEAN KIM JOHNSTON Obituary
JOHNSTON JEAN KIM

Jean Kim Johnston passed away November 12, 2019, in Chesterfield, VA. She was born March 5, 1922, in Pittsburgh, PA. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Norman R. Johnston; and a brother, Donald M. Kim and his wife, Marjorie. Jean is survived by her daughter, Janis and son-in-law, James M. Elliott; grandchildren, Marcus and Sofia Elliott; and nieces, Debbie May (Gary), Marcia Stanley (David) and Sharon McKain (Matt). Visitation will be held in JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pittsburgh, PA on Sunday, November 17, 2019, from 2-4 p.m. Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, November 18, 2019, in the funeral home. Interment Jefferson Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation in her memory to The Audubon Society (audubon.org), The Nature Conservancy (nature.org), or a favorite .

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JEAN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now