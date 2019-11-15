|
|
JOHNSTON JEAN KIM
Jean Kim Johnston passed away November 12, 2019, in Chesterfield, VA. She was born March 5, 1922, in Pittsburgh, PA. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Norman R. Johnston; and a brother, Donald M. Kim and his wife, Marjorie. Jean is survived by her daughter, Janis and son-in-law, James M. Elliott; grandchildren, Marcus and Sofia Elliott; and nieces, Debbie May (Gary), Marcia Stanley (David) and Sharon McKain (Matt). Visitation will be held in JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pittsburgh, PA on Sunday, November 17, 2019, from 2-4 p.m. Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, November 18, 2019, in the funeral home. Interment Jefferson Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation in her memory to The Audubon Society (audubon.org), The Nature Conservancy (nature.org), or a favorite .
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 15, 2019