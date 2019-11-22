|
KLINE JEAN
Age 86, of Tonawanda, NY, passed away Saturday, November 16, 2019, in Monroeville after a lengthy and painful illness. She is finally at peace with her beloved husband, the late Glenn H. Kline. Mother of Kerry Kline (Joan) of Lakeville, MN, and Rick Kline (April) of Churchill. Grandmother of Kody Kline of Lakeville, MN, and Jeffrey Kline (Lizzy) of Aspinwall, plus two great-grandchildren, Jane and Howard. Jean devoted her entire life to her family and will be missed. Services private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to Concordia of Monroeville, Good Samaritan Hospice, or a . Arrangements by WOLFE MEMORIAL, LLC. 412-731-5001.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 22, 2019