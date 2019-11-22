Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wolfe Memorial, Inc.
3604 Greensburg Pike
Pittsburgh, PA 15221
412-731-5001
Resources
More Obituaries for JEAN KLINE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JEAN KLINE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JEAN KLINE Obituary
KLINE JEAN

Age 86, of Tonawanda, NY, passed away Saturday, November 16, 2019, in Monroeville after a lengthy and painful illness. She is finally at peace with her beloved husband, the late Glenn H. Kline. Mother of Kerry Kline (Joan) of Lakeville, MN, and Rick Kline (April) of Churchill. Grandmother of Kody Kline of Lakeville, MN, and Jeffrey Kline (Lizzy) of Aspinwall, plus two great-grandchildren, Jane and Howard. Jean devoted her entire life to her family and will be missed. Services private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to Concordia of Monroeville, Good Samaritan Hospice, or a . Arrangements by WOLFE MEMORIAL, LLC. 412-731-5001.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JEAN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wolfe Memorial, Inc.
Download Now