|
|
KOZY JEAN (STEINMETZ)
On Wednesday, June 5, 2019. Beloved wife of William Kozy, Sr.; mother of Douglas, Lynn Lenosky, Laura Wittenrich, Mary Ellen Marnik, and William, Jr.; also survived by ten grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. Friends will be received Sunday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at HENNEY, BRADWELL & NIRELLA FUNERAL HOME, 524 Washington Ave., Carnegie. Mass of Christian Burial Monday 10 a.m. at St. Margaret of Scotland Catholic Church, Mansfield Ave., Greentree. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT THE CHURCH. Memorial contributions, if desired, may be made to Little Sisters of the Poor.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 8, 2019