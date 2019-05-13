Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Neely Funeral Home
2208 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
412-486-4546
Resources
More Obituaries for JEAN MINTO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JEAN L. MINTO

Obituary Condolences Flowers

JEAN L. MINTO Obituary
MINTO JEAN L.

Age 89, of Shaler Twp., on May 11, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Robert S. Minto, Sr.; mother of Patricia J., Robert S, Jr., and Mark F. Minto; grandmother of three; great-grandmother of three; daughter of the late Frederick and Luzetta Gerginske; sister of the late Dorothy Hack. Past Matron of Honor for Jephthah Chapter #73, past Queen of the Daughters of the Nile Aires Temple #48. Visitation Tuesday. 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at NEELY FUNERAL HOME, 2208 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw Funeral service Wed. 10 a.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials suggested to Shriners Hospital of Erie, PA, 1645 West 8th St., Erie, PA 16505. Please visit us at neelyfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Neely Funeral Home
Download Now