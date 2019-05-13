|
|
MINTO JEAN L.
Age 89, of Shaler Twp., on May 11, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Robert S. Minto, Sr.; mother of Patricia J., Robert S, Jr., and Mark F. Minto; grandmother of three; great-grandmother of three; daughter of the late Frederick and Luzetta Gerginske; sister of the late Dorothy Hack. Past Matron of Honor for Jephthah Chapter #73, past Queen of the Daughters of the Nile Aires Temple #48. Visitation Tuesday. 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at NEELY FUNERAL HOME, 2208 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw Funeral service Wed. 10 a.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials suggested to Shriners Hospital of Erie, PA, 1645 West 8th St., Erie, PA 16505. Please visit us at neelyfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 13, 2019