JEAN L. O'CONNOR

Age 89, of Mt. Lebanon, died on February 25, 2019. Beloved wife of  John P.S. O'Connor; loving mother of Dr. Steve (Ronnie) O'Connor and Rev. Emily (Ed) Miller; proud grandmother of Nick, Jeanne and Theresa O'Connor, Max (Elizabeth), Macy, Malcolm and Murphy Miller and Dan Kerrick. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Southminster Presbyterian Church, 799 Washington Road, Mt. Lebanon, PA 15228. Arrangements have been entrusted to JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME INC. Online condolences at:


Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 27, 2019
