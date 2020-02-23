|
BLANC JEAN M.
Age 92, of Aspinwall, PA, died on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. Jean was born in Pittsburgh on August 22, 1927, to the late Carl and Gladys (Bartlett) Miller. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 41 years, Frank Blanc. Jean's great joy in life was being a proud daughter of Pittsburgh and sharing loving and entertaining stories of her early life and the people she knew in her beloved city. She worked at Carnegie Mellon as an administrative assistant to the Dean of Engineering before her marriage to Frank. She led an active life and was an avid tennis player into her eighties. She enjoyed spending time with friends and family, caring for her dog Lulu, decorating, watching the Pittsburgh Steelers, traveling, following the stock market, and reading magazines and newspapers. Jean was a supportive member of the Women's Board of Pittsburgh, taking great pride in the work of its members to achieve the mission of financially supporting organizations devoted to the health and welfare of children in the Pittsburgh area. She and Frank were longtime members of Fox Chapel Golf Club and founding members of the Fox Chapel Racquet Club. Jean is survived by a first cousin, Martha (Marty Miller) LeClerc of Greensburg, IN, and many second cousins, nieces, and nephews. A private gathering will be held for family and friends. Memorial contributions can be made to: Women's Board of Pittsburgh, Jean Blanc Memorial, Attn: Julianne Fallert 21, The Trillium, Pittsburgh, PA 15238. Condolences may be left at www.mccabebrothers.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 23, 2020