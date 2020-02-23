Home

Age 88, of Penn Hills, on Friday, February 21, 2020.  Beloved wife of the late Ronalden Leslie Coates. Mother of Terry (Donna) Coates, and Eric (Colleen) Coates. Grandmother of Melissa (Ray) Hitchens, Austin Coates, and Brian (Nicole) Coates. Great-grandmother of Sophia, Avery, and Emma Coates. Sister of the late William Kunkelman. Aunt of Lisa (David) Yankoski. Jean will be remembered for her magnificent assortment of cookies that she baked with love. Friends received, Sunday, 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES, LTD./Roth Chapel, 7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road) Penn Hills.  A Service will be held, Monday, 11:00 a.m. in Zion Lutheran Church, where she was an active member.  Interment in Lakeview Memorial Gardens.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 23, 2020
