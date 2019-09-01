|
|
MADIA JEAN M. (SANDROVICH)
Age 65, of Pine Township on Thursday, August 29, 2019, left this world for a better place in the arms of her Savior. She was the beloved wife of Frank J. Madia for 45 years. Jean was the dear and loving mother of Sarah and Luke Madia and a model mother-in-law to Amy Madia. Becoming a grandma to Lana, Max and Leia was a highlight of her life. Caring sister of Stephen (Diane) Sandrovich and Rosemary (Lee) Marshall and loving aunt to Molly Wetmore, Barry McLaughlin, Scott and Nick Marshall. Jean was the dear sister-in-law to Rosemary (Bill) McLaughlin and Jim Madia. Jean worked behind the scenes to help keep Madia Homes, Inc., humming along since its beginning. Jean was a generous, kind and faith filled person who was bighearted and a special friend to many. Her quiet reserved personality belied her quirky sense of humor. Family will receive friends on Saturday, September 7, from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. at Allison Park Church, 2326 Duncan Avenue, Allison Park, PA 15101. Memorial service to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Allison Park Church (APC) which will use all funds for water wells in Africa, a cause dear to Jean's heart. (Memo: Madia). Arrangements entrusted to SCHELLHAAS & SONS FUNERAL HOME, Sewickley.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 1, 2019