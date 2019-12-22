Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Devlin Funeral Home of Cranberry - Cranberry Twp.
2678 Rochester Road
Cranberry Twp., PA 16066
724-772-8800
Memorial service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Ferdinand's
Cranberry Township, PA
View Map
JEAN M. MEATRIS

JEAN M. MEATRIS Obituary
MEATRIS JEAN M.

Age 67, of Cranberry Township, on December 18, 2019. Beloved sister of Thomas Sekinger and MaryAnn Henzler; proud aunt of six nieces and nephews; also survived by many loving friends and relatives. Jean was employed by the United States Postal Service for 36 years.  A memorial service will be held on January 10, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Ferdinand's in Cranberry Township, with luncheon to follow. Professional arrangements entrusted to DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME OF CRANBERRY

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 22, 2019
