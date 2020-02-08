Home

JEAN M. MEEHAN Obituary
MEEHAN JEAN M.

Age 76, of Oakmont, on Thursday, February 6, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Dr. Edward D. Meehan; loving mother of Heather (Joe) Fields of Plum, Timothy (Mendi) Meehan of TX, Terrance (Kari) Meehan of Allentown, and Megan (Chad) Thimons of SC; dear grandmother of Hunter and Zach Fields, Hannah, Sarah, and Emma Meehan, Luke and Kurt Meehan, and Tyler Thimons; sister of Joe (Mary) Bienko. Jean was an elementary teacher and taught 2nd grade at St. Joseph's School in Verona for 36 years. She enjoyed shopping, reading, trips to the beach, and especially her "sweet days".  Friends will be received Sunday, February 9, 2020, from 3-6 p.m., at ENGLISH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 378 Maryland Ave., Oakmont, PA 15139. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, February 10, 2020, at 10 a.m., in St. Joseph Parish, Verona.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 8, 2020
