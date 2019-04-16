Home

JEAN M. RODGERS

JEAN M. RODGERS Obituary
RODGERS JEAN M.

Age 90, of Penn Hills, passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2019, at Harmar Village. Born in Pittsburgh on August 2, 1928, she was a daughter of the late Clement and Adelaide (O'Conner) Thaner. Beloved wife of the late Earl Rodgers; loving mother of David (Cathy) Rodgers, and the late Mary Lynn Rodgers and the late Lori Ann Rodgers, who Jean dedicated her life to taking care of due to her disability. Grandmother of Chelsea Rodgers (fiancé Jordan Crescenzi); great-grandmother of three; sister of the late Ray Thaner and Adelaide Eggert; sister-in-law of the late Rita Thaner. She is survived by her special friend, Gloria Blatnica. Jean was a longtime member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, enjoyed bingo, and going to the casino. Friends and relatives will be received on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, from 4-8 p.m. at the BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES, INC., 421 Allegheny Ave., Oakmont. A funeral service to be celebrated on Thursday, April 18, 2019, 10 a.m. St. Joseph Catholic Church, Verona. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to Spina Bifida Assoc. of Western PA, 1158 Dutilh Rd., Mars, PA 16046 or Shining Arrows, 10147 Frankstown Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15235.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 16, 2019
