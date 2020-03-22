ROSKO JEAN M. (McCULLOUGH)

Age 87, of Hampton Township, passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2020. Born May 20, 1932 in Pittsburgh, she was the daughter of the late Hugh R. and Mary Elizabeth (Keener) McCullough. She was married for 60 years to William J. Rosko, Sr., who passed away on March 7, 2013. An insurance agent and a notary, Jean worked with her husband, Bill at their businesses; W.J. Rosko Insurance Agency and ACC Marine. She loved boating and was an honorary life member of the Oakmont Yacht Club, as well as a prominent member of the Oakmont Yacht Club Ladies Auxiliary. She was also a Democratic Committee Woman in Hampton Township for many years. She was an extraordinary woman, who was very involved with her family and loved to watch her children race motorcycles and boats and show horses and Irish setter dogs. She is survived by her daughter, Linda J. (Frank) Evans, of Sharon; son, William J. (Pam Kuepper) Rosko, of Harmar; son, David T. (Judy Pegher) Rosko, of Hampton Township. In addition to her parents and husband, Bill she was preceded in death by her daughter, Susan Rosko, daughter-in-law, Margie (O'Toole) Rosko and brother, John McCullough. Due to current CDC recommendations, a private service will be held at Allegheny County Memorial Park in Allison Park. The family suggests Memorial donations may be sent to West Deer Township Dog Shelter, 109 E. Union Rd., Cheswick, PA 15024. Arrangements have been entrusted to KING FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with Jean's family at www.kingfuneralhome.com.