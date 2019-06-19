SERGI JEAN M. (SAMUELS)

After a courageous life well lived, our beloved Mom, Jean May Samuels Sergi, passed away on Monday, June 17, 2019 at the sprite age of 96. Although Mom will be greatly missed by her children, grand and great grand-children, we know that the tears shed in sadness cannot compare to those of joy shed by those greeting her on journey's end. We find comfort in knowing she has been greeted by her previously departed husband and family. Mom was the daughter of the Nora and Robert Samuels and sister of the late Andrew Robert (Dee), Ruth Thomas (Edwin), Norma and Edith (infant) Samuels and mother of departed Robert Sergi. Mom joins her husband of 67 years and 'best pal' Patrick J Sergi whom she loved and missed since his passing in 2010. Mom and Dad shared many struggles throughout life but always showed their children that love and laughter were the best gifts to give. Mom's directive to her children was to be kind, and respect and love one another. She leaves behind daughters Norma Jean (Howard) Fisher, Patricia (James) Hrapczak, Kimberly (Kevin) Junker, Martha (Mark) Bierce and son Timothy. Four grandchildren and soon to be 8 great grandchildren. A lifelong resident of Bloomfield, Mom always had more than enough love in her heart for her family, children and her children's' friends for laughs, meals or just to visit. Mom threw the best birthday parties and held every holiday meal in her home. She was a warm and gracious host to many. Once her kids were old enough, Mom was employed by the Pittsburgh Board of Education and spearheaded the lunch assistance program for all elementary children. Her love was unlimited. After retiring, Mom and Dad volunteered for the VA hospital in Oakland and Aspinwall, she served in the Women Auxiliary of the Gene-Mager VFW Post and was Leader of the Jr. Girls Auxiliary. Creative, funny, warm and loving her family will miss her sparkling blues eyes, her sweet smile and loving arms. She was our rock of support and the glue that held her extended family together. We are only comforted in knowing that she has been received into the arms of her Savior, whole and complete and welcomed by those she loved that went before her. The family would like to send a very warm and sincere thank you to Dr. Donald Wilfong for his exceptional care of Mom for many years, Dr. Madhuri Mahajan and the staff at Vincentian De Marillac for the gentleness and kindness they showed Mom, and to the staff of Bridges whose compassion made Mom's passing so much easier on her and her family. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in Mom's name to DePaul School for Hearing and Speech. Friends received at McCABE BROS. INC. FUNERAL HOME, 5300 Penn Ave., Bloomfield on Thursday and Friday, 2-4 and 6-8 pm. Funeral Saturday, (Time and Place Later.) Condolences may be left at www.mccabebrothers.com.