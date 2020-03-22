Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
JEAN M. WITT


1929 - 2020
JEAN M. WITT Obituary
WITT JEAN M.

Jean M. Witt, of Oakmont, formerly of Regent Square, passed away surrounded by family on March 16, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Robert G. Witt; mother of Robert G. Witt Jr. (Terri), John W. Witt (Gloria), David C. Witt (Nancy), and the late Wendy M. Renshaw (Witt); sister of John A. Brashear (Lois) of Roswell, GA and William C. Brashear (Betty) of Dawsonville, GA; proud grandma of Ryan C. Witt (Colleen), Drew N. Witt, Robert G. Witt III (Nicole), Nathan Witt (Jamie), Andrew C. Witt, Heather R. Tate (Craig), Justin Renshaw, and Julie Johnson (Adam); also survived by 10 great-grandchildren and many loving nieces and nephews, friends and neighbors. Notably, back in 1979, Jean was Vice President of the Regent Square Women's Club and was honored as the Pittsburgh Press Cook of the Week by making 100 dozen cookies for the Christmas season. Services to be held privately by family. Arrangements by GRIFFITH FUNERAL HOME, INC., (412) 655-4600. Condolences may be offered for the family at www.GriffithFH.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 22, 2020
