PICONE JEAN M. (MOODIE) ZALTMAN

Of Regent Square, age 72, died peacefully at home on Monday, May 20, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. Jean was born in Edinburgh, Scotland on June 11, 1946. Jean was preceded in death by her parents, Hugh and Nora McCullagh Moodie, and her second husband, Leonard Picone, who also lost a battle with cancer. All of her life, Jean expressed a love of life and a love of her friends and family in all she did. She filled every moment of her life with a contagious enthusiasm and spirit. This spirit was present in her job as a social worker at Forbes Hospice and UPMC Western Psychiatric Hospital helping geriatric patients, to her many friends, and especially her family. Her passions in life were bridge, Scottish country dancing and travel. Left to honor Jean and remember her love are her two children by her first husband, Gerald (Ann) Zaltman, Jeffrey (Sinziana) Zaltman and Lindsay (Jennifer) Zaltman; her partner of thirteen years, August "Gus" Costanzo; two grandchildren: Samuel Zaltman and Lily Zaltman; her brother, Brian (Joyce) Moodie. Also survived by her second husband's family: John (Claudia) Molly, Jojo and Charlie Picone; Len (Tina) Picone; Lisa (Dean Brown), Michael, Katelyn and Evelyn Picone; Charlie (Natalie), Claire and Celeste Picone; Jeff (Cindy), Jordan and James Picone; and James (Michella) Picone. A memorial service will be held in the early evening on Thursday, May 23, 2019. Please contact a family member for information. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jean's name to The , 320 Bilmar Dr. Pittsburgh, PA 15205. Arrangements were by PERMAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., Shaler Twp. Leave condolences at www.permanfuneralhome.com