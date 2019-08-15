|
|
MCWHORTER JEAN (STEPNICK)
Jean (Stepnick) McWhorter, age 93, of Baldwin Township (Pittsburgh, PA), went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, August 11, 2019. She was the loving wife of the late William A "Buck" McWhorter, married for 64 years. Loving mother of her two children, William J (Brenda) McWhorter and Maggy (the late Bruce) Barna; loving grandmother of Brian (Shannon) Barna, Christopher (Elyssa) Barna, Lauren (Paul) Crumrine and Gerret (Kassie Stewart) Mcwhorter. She is survived by her great-grandsons, Michael, Jaedin, Elias, and Walter; and greatgranddaughters, Alaina and Grace as well as her sister, Joan (Donald) Stewart; her brother-in-law, Norman Colaizzi; her sister-in-law, Eleanor Stepnick; and many nieces and nephews. Preceding her in death were brothers, John Stepnick and Robert Stepnick; brother-in-law, Don Sloneker; and sisters-in-law, Sara Sloneker, Mary Stepnick and Ruth Colaizzi. Jean proudly served as a cadet nurse in World War II and had a passion for helping others in need. She worked as a telephone operator for Bell Telephone and was active in the Telephone Pioneers retirement group. She had a love of poodles, especially her Mitzi and Precious. She and Buck traveled to many exotic ports-of-call after retirement including Bermuda, Alaska, Hawaii, and Tahiti. They loved to winter in Oldsmar, Florida where they owned a second home. She enjoyed spending time surrounded by her family. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019, 2:00-4:00 p.m. and 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills, 15236. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Capital City Hospice, 2800 Corporate Exchange Drive, #170, Columbus, OH 43231. Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz. <http://www.jeffersonmemorial.biz/>
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 15, 2019