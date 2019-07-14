NERKOWSKI JEAN (BORGAN)

Of Lawrenceville, passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019. Former wife of the late Frank Nerkowski; mother of Danielle (John) Benton of Wheaton, IL and Frank "Bunky" (Ida) Nerkowski of Beulah, CO; grandmother of Robin (Paul) DiGiacomo, of Fredericksburg, VA, and Dana (James) Jacobson, of Naperville, IL.; great-grandmother of Michael, Pauley and Roma DiGiacomo, Christopher and Jonathan Jacobson and P.J. Nerkowski. Jean was the daughter of the late John and Ida Borgan; sister of the late August, Henry, Edward, Alfred, Lawrence and Alfreda. Jean loved giving service to St. Stanislaus Church, gardening, baking, cooking and crocheting for her family and many friends. There will be no visitation. Funeral will be private. Arrangements by the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, Lawrenceville.