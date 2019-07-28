Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for JEAN NERKOWSKI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JEAN (BORGEN) NERKOWSKI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JEAN (BORGEN) NERKOWSKI Obituary
NERKOWSKI JEAN (BORGEN)

Of Lawrenceville, passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019. Former wife of the late Frank Nerkowski; mother of Danielle (John) Benton of Wheaton, IL and Frank "Bunky" (Ida) Nerkowski of Beulah, CO; grandmother of Robin (Paul) DiGiacomo, of Fredericksburg, VA, and Dana (James) Jacobson, of Naperville, IL.; great-grandmother of Michael, Pauley and Roma DiGiacomo, Christopher and Jonathan Jacobson and P.J. Nerkowski. Jean was the daughter of the late John and Ida Borgen; sister of the late August, Henry, Edward, Alfred, Lawrence and Alfreda. Jean loved giving service to St. Stanislaus Church, gardening, baking, cooking and crocheting for her family and many friends. There will be no visitation. Funeral will be private. Arrangements by the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, Lawrenceville.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JEAN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.