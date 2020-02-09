|
O'CONNOR JEAN (GIGLIOTTI)
Age 89, of Penn Hills, on February 5, 2020, beloved wife of the late David W. O'Connor, whom she married in 1950. "Meme" would have been 90 years old on April 30th; however, she would have said she was 29 for the 60th time. Loving mother of David M. (Madeline), Kathleen O. Blanarik (James), Richard F., Susan J. Spence (Bill), Patrick W. (Debra), and the late Karen Lamia; also survived by her brother, Raymond (Shelloy); sister-in-law, Judy; nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Felicia; and siblings, Edward, Frank, and Lucille. She was involved in scouting, flower clubs, craft clubs, bowling, and card clubs throughout her life. She worked in the bookstore at Carnegie Mellon University. She was known for her award-winning Halloween costumes and flower arrangements. She loved shopping, garage sales, and bargains. She was a member of the Mom's Club and a true gourmet cook. Friends received Wednesday 2-8 p.m. at CHARLES W. TRENZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 11110 Frankstown Road, Penn Hills; Mass of Christian Burial at Christ The Divine Shepherd Parish, St. Bartholomew Church, Thursday 10 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 9, 2020