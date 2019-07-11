Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
2828 Washington Road
McMurray, PA 15317
724-941-3211
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
2828 Washington Road
McMurray, PA 15317
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
2828 Washington Road
McMurray, PA 15317
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Louise de Marillac Catholic Church
Upper St. Clair, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JEAN OPAR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JEAN OPAR


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JEAN OPAR Obituary
OPAR JEAN

Age 90, of Richmond, VA, formerly of Upper St. Clair, died on July 5, 2019, to be reunited with the love of her life, husband for 67 years, Peter M. Opar. Jean was born on October 30, 1928 in Pittsburgh, PA. She was a loving, devoted and proud wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, daughter and friend to many. Jean raised her family of five children in Pittsburgh. She was a member of St. Louise de Marillac Catholic Church where she was very involved and was a proud member of The Ladies of Charity. Her faith and family were her priorities in life. Jean is survived by her five children, Peter, Pam, Kathy, Mark and Cindy; twelve grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her grandson, Pierce; her mother, Sarah Fife; and her husband, Peter M. Opar. The family of Jean Opar would like to thank Manorhouse Assisted Living and Memory Care and the Ascend Hospice staff of Virginia for their professional and compassionate care of our loved one. The family will receive friends, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., on Friday, July 12, 2019, at BEINHAUER FUNERAL HOME, 2828 Washington Rd., McMurray (724-941-3211). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated, at 10:30 a.m., on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at St. Louise de Marillac Catholic Church in Upper St. Clair, PA. Entombment will follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her name to Ladies of Charity of St. Louise de Marillac Catholic Church, 320 McMurray Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15241 or Ascend Hospice of Virginia, 10571 Telegraph Rd., Suite 203, Glen Allen, VA 23059. Please add tributes at beinhauer.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
Download Now