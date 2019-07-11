OPAR JEAN

Age 90, of Richmond, VA, formerly of Upper St. Clair, died on July 5, 2019, to be reunited with the love of her life, husband for 67 years, Peter M. Opar. Jean was born on October 30, 1928 in Pittsburgh, PA. She was a loving, devoted and proud wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, daughter and friend to many. Jean raised her family of five children in Pittsburgh. She was a member of St. Louise de Marillac Catholic Church where she was very involved and was a proud member of The Ladies of Charity. Her faith and family were her priorities in life. Jean is survived by her five children, Peter, Pam, Kathy, Mark and Cindy; twelve grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her grandson, Pierce; her mother, Sarah Fife; and her husband, Peter M. Opar. The family of Jean Opar would like to thank Manorhouse Assisted Living and Memory Care and the Ascend Hospice staff of Virginia for their professional and compassionate care of our loved one. The family will receive friends, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., on Friday, July 12, 2019, at BEINHAUER FUNERAL HOME, 2828 Washington Rd., McMurray (724-941-3211). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated, at 10:30 a.m., on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at St. Louise de Marillac Catholic Church in Upper St. Clair, PA. Entombment will follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her name to Ladies of Charity of St. Louise de Marillac Catholic Church, 320 McMurray Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15241 or Ascend Hospice of Virginia, 10571 Telegraph Rd., Suite 203, Glen Allen, VA 23059. Please add tributes at beinhauer.com.