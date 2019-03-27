STANHAGEN JEAN PARKER

Age 67, died on March 23, 2019, in the presence of her loving family. She is survived by her husband, Denny and daughter, Laurie, both of McMurray, PA; son, Parker (Jessica) and granddaughter, Scout, of Philadelphia. Jean is also survived by four siblings, Nancy Buchanan (Jim) of Herndon, VA, Mimi Hart (Dick) of Palm Harbor, FL, Peggy Callahan (Mike) of Cheverly, MD, and Ray Parker (Elsa) of Pittsburgh; 11 nieces and nephews, their spouses and children, and many cousins and friends, all of whom were touched by some act of love, concern or encouragement for which Jean was so well known. Jean grew up in Mt. Lebanon, attending St. Bernard elementary and Mt. Lebanon High School. She graduated from West Virginia University School of Nursing and began her nursing career as a United States Naval officer, stationed in Key West, FL, where she and Denny began their marriage of 46 years. Jean and Denny frequently returned to Key West in the years since that beginning, remembering their early days in a quiet town, catching lobster, and watching a young Jimmy Buffett play his guitar on the fishing pier. Jean returned to Pittsburgh where she and Denny raised their children and Jean continued her nursing career, eventually as a nursing instructor for many years. Jean was by no means only about her work, but her traits as a professional care-giver made her a great friend to many. Among Jean's best friends were her bridge partners, with whom she traveled for many competitions where they had a fair degree of success at the card table and always a good time together. Jean's favorite travel experiences, however, were those with her immediate and extended family, who knew to be prepared for the action packed itineraries that were Jean's preference. She delighted in fun, interesting and loving time with family, for which she will be long remembered. Friends will be received at BEINHAUER FUNERAL HOME, at 2828 Washington Road, McMurray, PA on Thursday, March 28, 2019, 1-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. and a Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, March 29, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. at St. Benedict the Abbot Church in McMurray, PA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jean's memory to the WVU School of Nursing.