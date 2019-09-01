Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Age 83, born and raised in Bloomfield, former resident of Rosslyn Heights and Elmcroft of Bridgeville, on Wednesday, August 28, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late John and Diana (Ziccarelli) Pelusi; sister of Mary (late Jim) Sweeney, John (Marilyn) Pelusi, Mark (Betty) Pelusi; sister-in-law of Michael R. Terpack, Jr., Betty (Glen) Terpack Bee, Ruth (Ray) Carlin; many nieces, nephews and friends. Jean was employed by the former Eureka Federal in Oakland. The family would like to express their gratitude for the care shown to Jean during her residency at Elmcroft of Bridgeville. Friends welcome Wednesday 9:00-10:30 a.m., WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, (412-563-2800) 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp. 15220. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 a.m. in S. S. Simon and Jude Church. In lieu of flowers, donations suggested to a . www.slaterfuneral.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 1, 2019
