Eloise B. Kyper Funeral Home, P.C. - Glenshaw
2702 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
(412) 486-9086
JEAN RUTH (ABBOTT) ROBBIBARO

JEAN RUTH (ABBOTT) ROBBIBARO Obituary
ROBBIBARO JEAN RUTH (ABBOTT)

Age 92, of Pittsburgh, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 29, 2020. She was born Sunday, February 12, 1928, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of the late Joseph and Ruth Ann (McCreary) Abbott. In addition to her parents, Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Rudalfo Robbibaro; her two sons, Ralph and Ricardo Robbibaro; her brother, Richard Abbott; and her sister, JoAnn Crumrine. Jean was a kindhearted and loving woman. She loved animals, especially her cats. Jean loved going to senior daycare at Center North Nativity Lutheran Church, in Pittsburgh. She enjoyed her card games and dinner trips with her friends. Most of all Jean was truly thankful for everything and everyone in her life. Left to cherish her memory are her sister and brothers, Margaret Anthos, Roger Abbott and wife, Marlene, and Joseph Abbott and wife, Jane; her daughters-in-law, Kathleen and Linda Robbibaro; her grandchildren, Steve and wife, Emily, Tiffany, Jeramey, and Linsey; her great-granddaughters, Grace and Penelope; and many loving nieces and nephews. Friends will be received in the ELOISE B. KYPER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2702 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw, PA, on Sunday, February 2, from 12 to 2 p.m. The Funeral Service will follow with Dovecote Mission's Ken Haselrig Officiating. Interment will be held privately in Mt. Royal Cemetery, Glenshaw, PA. Jean's family would like to extend very special thanks to the staff and administration of Kane Community Living Center, Ross Township. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Kane Foundation, 955 Rivermont Dr., Pittsburgh, PA 15207, or UPMC Children's Hospital. Written tributes and memorials are welcomed and encouraged at:


www.Kyperfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 31, 2020
